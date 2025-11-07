Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro held a press conference Friday to announce that SNAP funds in the state have been restored—and to call out President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance for denying Americans food assistance.

“JD Vance rose to some prominence by writing a book about growing up in Appalachia, where there's a whole lot of people who get SNAP,” he said. “He made millions of dollars on the backs of telling their stories, and then he turned his damn back on those very people who he likes to write about and claim as his own.”

Shapiro continued, “And you'll excuse me for getting emotional about it, but when I see hungry people in my state who are hungry because of JD Vance’s bullshit politics—that makes me angry. And that's why I went to court.”