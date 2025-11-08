Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. Hope you’ll join us here every Saturday. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.

While looking up interesting Caribbean history dates for Nov. 9, I discovered this:

On this day in 1906, Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States, became the first chief executive to travel abroad while in office.



Accompanied by his wife, Roosevelt embarked for Panama from the Chesapeake Bay aboard the U.S.S. Louisiana.



Before his four-day visit to the newly established Central American nation, Roosevelt stopped off in Puerto Rico. He returned to the continental United States on Nov. 26.



Roosevelt’s visit came three years after the United States gave military support to the Panamanians, who had revolted against Colombian rule. At the time, Roosevelt sent the battleship Nashville and a detachment of marines to support the rebels.



After the revolution, U.S. engineers accelerated work on the project—a huge undertaking that connected the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Roosevelt visited several sites where construction was already well under way.

I’ve written about the canal in the past.

Roosevelt was often depicted in cartoons wielding his “big stick” and pushing his U.S. foreign policy agenda, often through the power of the U.S. Navy.

This is from Granger’s Political Cartoon Archive on a widely circulated editorial cartoon:

In a political cartoon from 1904 titled "The Big Stick in the Caribbean Sea," artist William Allen Rogers illustrates President Theodore Roosevelt's promotion of the Monroe Doctrine. The cartoon shows a U.S. naval flotilla moving from one Caribbean port to another, symbolizing Roosevelt's enforcement of the doctrine. The image captures the dynamic and assertive foreign policy approach known as "Big Stick Diplomacy."

Here’s the cartoon:

President Donald Trump is currently toying with waging war on Venezuela by continuing to bomb boats. And people have noticed a similarity between these practices and Roosevelt: