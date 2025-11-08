It has been an exciting week! Zohran Mamdani steamrolled to victory, becoming New York City’s next mayor after weathering increasingly racist attacks. But his win was just the tip of the iceberg, with Democrats sweeping elections across the country—and the right is freaking out.

And it’s all on video!

Trump's DOJ is coming for Kat Abughazaleh—and she's not backing down

Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh has been indicted for allegedly conspiring with others to impede on Immigration and Customs Enforcement work while protesting outside an immigration facility in Broadview, Illinois.

Mamdani has a stern message for ICE

Shortly after winning his mayoral election, Mamdani delivered a sharp message to ICE goons who believe they’re above the law.

'I don't want to embarrass you': CBS buries damning Trump clip

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump did an interview with “60 Minutes,” where he gloated about CBS’ bribe and praised its new right-wing leader—but the network did not air his comments.

Nancy Mace has an insane excuse for her airport meltdown

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina appeared on Fox Business this week, where she was asked about her recent meltdown at Charleston International Airport over a delayed security escort.

‘The bear is poking back’: Newsom leverages voter anger at Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom took aim at Trump during a rally for Proposition 50, marking a key moment in Democrats’ pushback against GOP gerrymandering.

'The end of the world': Fox News can't handle Mamdani's big win

Mamdani had a decisive victory Tuesday night, and Fox News is extremely mad about it.

Trump has no idea how grocery stores work

Clearly rattled by Tuesday’s election results, Trump is escalating his efforts to rig the 2026 midterms by calling for stricter voter ID laws—measures broadly criticized for suppressing turnout and disproportionately affecting voters of color.

Trump watches man faint, while RFK Jr. runs away

An unidentified man collapsed beside Trump Thursday, derailing the Oval Office event touting planned price reductions for popular weight-loss drugs.

For more video content, check out Daily Kos on YouTube.