Injustice for All is a weekly series about how the Trump administration is trying to weaponize the justice system—and the people who are fighting back.

Welcome to another week where we try to make sense of the justice system in an era where it is basically self-destructing. This week, though, we can report that it was a bad week for some of the worst people you know.

Do you loathe U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan? You’re in luck, because she is getting dressed down by the judge in her ridiculous prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey.

Hate Gregory Bovino, the cosplay-Nazi brute leading the administration’s violent occupation of Chicago? He did not have a good time in court this week.

Think House Speaker Mike Johnson is laughably pathetic? Watch him suck up as hard as possible by slamming the Supreme Court and trying to hand over even more of Congress’ power to Trump.

Are we really doing this again?

House Republicans just can’t stop threatening to impeach, well, lots of judges, but they have a particular hatred of Judge James Boasberg, the chief judge for the District of Columbia.

So, what is it this time? This one is a bit tough to follow, because it requires you to be fully steeped in the Deep Lore of Jan. 6. Somehow, Boasberg should be impeached because he authorized former special counsel Jack Smith to issue nondisclosure orders so that the legislators Smith was seeking phone logs from were not notified of the request.

Texas Rep. Brandon Gill has a bone to pick with Judge James Boasberg for doing his job.

That is apparently, at least according to Texas Rep. Brandon Gill, who is very much not a lawyer, illegal and threatening, and come on, this stuff is exhausting. Oh, also, Boasberg has weaponized the judiciary on behalf of former President Joe Biden, which would be a super-odd thing to do given that Biden is no longer president and presumably isn’t trying to puppet-master the judiciary.

What this clutch of House members is actually most mad about is that Judge Boasberg had the gall to tell the administration it had to turn around the planes of detainees they were deporting under cover of darkness. Of course, the administration just defied that order anyway.

This will probably be as successful and fact-free as the misconduct charge the administration tried to slap Boasberg with. This seems to have languished for a while, but what Attorney General Pam Bondi alleges is the mostest worstest thing a judge could do was to mention, in a private gathering of judges, that he was worried that the Trump administration would disregard court orders and trigger a constitutional crisis.

Right on both counts, Boasberg!

This most recent treat time at the Supreme Court really sucks

Is it really treat time when it is a constant stream of treats? It’s no longer special or surprising that the Supreme Court’s six conservatives are absolutely in the tank for President Donald Trump.

Want to illegally remove members of independent boards even though the law prohibits it? Have at it!

Want to racially profile people so ICE can more easily detain them, even though the Fourth Amendment prohibits it? Sure! You do you, boo!

But this latest one is super bleak, with the Supreme Court clearing the way for the administration to kick transgender and nonbinary people in the teeth some more by blocking them from having a passport that reflects their gender identity. This is, of course, not a ruling in a case that has been fully litigated. This is just the usual Supreme Court thing, where whenever a lower court says Trump can’t do something, he runs to the Supreme Court so they will block the lower court’s ruling.

So, it’s literally an emergency if Trump is not allowed to misgender and torment trans people right now, even as the case proceeds through the courts. This is a court that welcomes Trump’s project to hurt trans people just because he can, and they’re gosh darn happy to get to help out.

No treat time for Halligan in the Eastern District of Virginia

Things continue to go swimmingly for everyone’s favorite real estate lawyer turned Smithsonian anti-woke director turned Interim U.S. Attorney—maybe?—Lindsey Halligan.

Halligan was likely flying high when she succeeded at carrying out Trump’s demands to indict Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. However, it doesn’t seem to have occurred to Halligan that there were about a zillion other steps in front of her in terms of actually convicting Comey or James.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan

Fam, is it bad when the judge in your case says you seem to have an attitude of “indict first” and investigate second? That seems bad, right?

The DOJ had been ordered to turn over grand jury materials in the Comey case for the judge to review and determine whether to release them to Comey. One of Comey’s motions is to unseal the grand jury testimony, given that it seemed like Halligan was just doing Trump’s bidding with the indictment, the inaccuracies in the actual indictment, and that every career prosecutor said they wouldn’t touch this with a ten-foot pole.

So, even though they were ordered to provide everything, the DOJ seemed to have left out remarks from Halligan herself, who is the sole person who presented the case to the grand jury. The judge issued what could only be called a “Did I Stutter?” order and gave Halligan 24 hours to produce the remainder. Have fun, Lindsey!

No treat time for Bovino in Chicago

Is there a better example of the absolute depravity and Nazi cosplay of ICE than Bovino? Just an absolutely irredeemable dude, perfect for Trump’s war on immigrants and blue cities.

Gregory Bovino loves to defy court orders when it comes to terrifying immigrants.

Like Trump, Bovino thinks court orders are optional, so he and his band of cretins just kept terrorizing Chicago even after the judge issued a temporary restraining order stopping them from tear-gassing children without warning and using less-lethal munitions just because he feels like it. Bovino didn’t just ignore that order, he flagrantly, gleefully violated it. So on Thursday, Judge Sara Ellis upgraded her temporary restraining order to a preliminary injunction, which is also a “Did I Stutter?” order.

Of course, the administration is already whining about how their stormtroopers in Chicago are facing serious threats but showing “incredible restraint” and they’re gonna appeal, of course.

And if you’re wondering how long it took Bovino and his thugs to violate the injunction? Pretty much immediately, with agents firing pepper balls at a car that pulled up next to them, because how dare Chicagoans drive near this band of trigger-happy Nazis. Surely that’s a shootable offense, right?

Looks like Johnson does actually know something?

Aww, poor Speaker Johnson. The only good thing about watching him relentlessly lie every day is that you can tell it is eating away at him. Not because it bothers him, but because he sucks at lying. He’s too much of a wuss to bluster, too overconfident to actually prepare, and catastrophically bad at speaking off the cuff.

This week, Johnson had the weight of the world on his slumping little shoulders. He had to spin the GOP’s catastrophic losses in Tuesday’s elections. He has to pretend there is a secret plan to fix health care.

But at least that’s novel. Most days he just declares that he doesn’t know anything about anything … well, anything bad that Trump is doing.

But apparently he paid attention to Wednesday’s Supreme Court arguments on tariffs, and he is very disappointed in Justice Neil Gorsuch. Johnson is unhappy that Gorsuch expressed concern that Trump’s tariff scheme is a power grab from Congress. Yes, that’s the head of one of the bodies of Congress whining that the judicial branch isn’t signing on to let Trump take Congress’ power away. Jesus, man. Have some dignity.