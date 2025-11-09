Black Music Sunday is a weekly series highlighting all things Black music, with over 285 stories covering performers, genres, history, and more, each featuring its own vibrant soundtrack. I hope you’ll find some familiar tunes and perhaps an introduction to something new.

It’s been a very long time since I’ve sung children’s songs but I have very fond memories of doing so in school, at church, and at camp. When discussing various musical genres I admit I haven’t thought of children’s music as a specific genre, and have only posted clips of a variety of well-known musicians performing on programs like “Sesame Street.” I was even unaware of the fact that the Grammys award in that specific category .

Today is the one-year anniversary of the passing of Ella Jenkins at the age of 100, who has been dubbed “The First Lady of Children’s Music” and you don’t have to be a child to appreciate her contributions, artistry, and history.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has more about Jenkins and her long career:

Despite not having any formal music training, Ms. Jenkins went on to become a composer, vocalist and instrumentalist, including the ukulele, pipe organ, harmonica and percussion. She is credited with establishing the groundwork for the children’s music genre and for inspiring future generations of children’s music artists. “There is no one who has done more for young people in American musical history than Ella Jenkins,” the children’s musician Dan Zanes once said. "The term ’children’s music’ so often refers to songs that are particular to their experiences," Zanes said. "Ella was a master of these, but like [folk-blues artist] Lead Belly, she also gave children songs that were a window to the world outside. Unions, multiculturalism, African American history, spirituality. it was all there, natural and inviting.” Over her seven-decade career, Ms. Jenkins received many honors, including the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004, and in 2017, the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts for a lifetime of dedication to folk music or traditional arts. She is one of only 12 persons to be recognized as a Legacy Honoree of the Smithsonian Center for Folklife & Cultural Heritage.

I’m looking forward to reading the newly published biography “This Is Rhythm: Ella Jenkins, Children’s Music, and the Long Civil Rights Movement” by Gayle F. Wald, who is interviewed on this Illinois Public Media this year:

x YouTube Video

Jenkins’ website has more on her early life and her self-taught musical education:

Jenkins was born to an African-American working class family in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 6, 1924. Her family moved to Chicago and Jenkins grew up on the city’s South Side, moving frequently to get to a more “uptown” neighborhood. Her family and neighborhood life provided the basis of her musical education—each move allowed Jenkins to experience the rhythms, rhymes, and games in each new neighborhood, which could be different even if only a few blocks apart. She was fascinated by her Uncle Flood, who played the harmonica, and alongside him she would tease out rhythms on oatmeal boxes, wastebaskets, and cooking pots. “I was naturally rhythmic,” she stated, “and would try to copy my uncle’s sounds by whistling. But my mother did not like it, saying good women and young girls did not whistle.” Yet it was her mother who took her to the music store to purchase her first harmonica. Her brother taught her songs he learned at summer camps. After graduating college in San Francisco, Jenkins returned to Chicago and worked in community centers and for the YWCA where she began to create songs for children. Performing on the streets led to an appearance in 1956 on the early children’s television program Totem Club, on WTTW Channel 11, which led to This is Rhythm, her own full segment on the show. Odetta and Big Bill Broonzy made guest appearances. Since then she has been a self-employed full-time musician, traveling the world to share her music with children and to learn from them their own cultural songs and stories.

Her Historymakers bio continues her story:

While performing with young people on the street one day, she was invited to appear on the public television show, Totem Club. Asked to return again and again, Jenkins composed her own music for the first time. Moses Asch, the founder of Folkways Recordings, offered to record her songs. In 1956, Jenkins left her YWCA job to become a professional folk singer and released Call and Response: Rhythmic Group Singing the next year. Jenkins has been described as speaking to children, not down to them. Children, even those from vastly different backgrounds, were so enthralled with Jenkins' music that she began teaching children internationally, celebrating the beauty and value of diverse cultures. The honors Jenkins has received include a Pioneer in Early Television citation, the Parent's Choice Award, a salute from the Ravinia Festival, a KOHL Education Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award and Cook County Children's Hospital Meritorious Service Award. She has served as a U.S. delegate to Hong Kong, China and the former Soviet Union with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Smithsonian Folkways Records has produced over 30 Ella Jenkins albums since 1956. Generations of children have a deeper understanding of the world through her participatory music.

She was featured by the Smithsonian in this 2024 video:

x YouTube Video

I love listening to her singing some of the songs I remember singing during the Civil Rights Movement like “Wade in the Water.”

x YouTube Video

What I appreciate most is the diversity of her material, covering multiple cultures, languages, and religions.

Here’s the Hebrew song “Shabbat Shalom,” typically sung to greet the beginning of the weekly Jewish day of rest:

x YouTube Video

“Que Bonita Bandera” is a song about the Puerto Rican flag. It became the anthem of The Young Lords Party during the late ’60s and early ’70s.

x YouTube Video

I was very pleasantly surprised to hear her sing about “Yemayah” from my African diasporic spiritual tradition.

x YouTube Video

Laurel Graeber wrote this feature for The New York Times, before Jenkins passed: