GOP Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri appeared on Fox News on Monday, where he claimed that Democrats’ efforts to hold the Trump administration accountable were dangerous.

This is not the language of we’ll beat them in the next election or we’ll win the argument. This is the language of a color revolution, where you're calling on military men and women to disobey orders. And you put that on top of the firebombing of Tesla dealerships, the riots you see in the streets, the prosecution of a political opponent—the Democrats have completely lost the plot here. And the American people, I think, see that. But it's a very dangerous road to go down here to say you should be disobeying orders because we don't like Trump.