During a Monday rally for Republican Matt Van Epps, whose Tennessee special election is on Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson held his cell phone to the microphone so President Donald Trump could rant against Democratic candidate Aftyn Behn.
Trump: If you can go Matt Van Epps, he's a winner and he's going to be great. Don't let this stuff fool you. The Democrats are spending a fortune, and we don't want people that want to raise your taxes. She wants to raise your taxes on top of everything else. But she said two things above all else that bothered me. Number one, she hates Christianity. Number two, she hates country music. How the hell can you elect a person like that?
