The White House is claiming that there’s nothing at all weird about the mysterious MRI that President Donald Trump underwent in October, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt claiming that it was merely “preventative” for the 79-year-old who’s supposedly in perfect health.

President Trump's cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal. No evidence of arterial narrowing, impairing blood flow, or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. The heart chambers are normal in size. The vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health.

His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well perfused. Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns.

In summary, this level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age, and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health.