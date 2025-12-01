A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Nothing says 'tough on drugs' like Trump pardoning a trafficker

Heartwarming: A “two-faced politician hungry for power” gets a second chance.

FBI is a 'circus' under Kash Patel, says damning report

Elect a clown, expect a circus—and a coterie of clowns like Patel.

Republicans can’t escape Trump’s drag on the party

These poll results are delicious.

Cartoon: Kill him

Illegal orders, indeed.

GOP senator calls Democrats ‘dangerous’ for obeying Constitution

He also claimed that up is down and cold is hot.

Congress coddles the Supreme Court—all other judges get screwed

Lower court judges can just deal with death threats. Thanks, Trump!

Another Texas Republican abandons ship as GOP retirements pile up

They’re getting out while the getting is good.

Trump literally phones in rally appearance

This Tennessee special election is so close that it woke Dozy Don from his slumber.

Yet another red state weighs passing an extreme gerrymander

Anything to help Dear Leader rig elections.

Click here to see more cartoons.