Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona held a press conference on Monday, taking President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to task for their threats and bogus investigation targeting him and other congressional Democrats who have questioned the legality of the administration’s boat bombings in South America.

Kelly: The thing that I am most concerned about is the very difficult situations that this secretary of defense is going to put service members into. And it's because this guy is so unqualified for the job. I mean, think about this: he runs around on a stage talking about '”lethality,” and ”'warrior ethos,” and killing people. We have the most competent, capable military this planet has ever seen—by far. That's not the message that needs to come from the secretary of Defense. The message should be what's our mission, and accountability, and the rule of law, and training—and let me make sure you're equipped to do a really hard job. … And instead he runs around on a stage like he's a 12-year-old playing army. … It is embarrassing. And I can't imagine what our allies think of looking at that guy in this job, one of the most important jobs in our country.

Related | Hegseth is losing his despicable crusade against military hero