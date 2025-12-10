During an appearance on Fox Business on Wednesday Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner blamed the housing crisis on the few hundred thousand Afghan refugees living in the U.S. But after some of his recent word salad appearances on Fox News, Turner chose to defend his administration’s failure to address housing affordability by reading his talking points off a piece of paper.

r HUD, Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Office, we have taken down guidance that during the Biden administration encouraged landlords and property owners to forgo regularly required credit checks for refugees so they didn't have to do credit checks. It encouraged landlords and public housing authorities to exempt Afghan refugees from occupancy limits, so they can have as many people as they wanted living in HUD-funded housing.

Also advise landlords and property owners to evade the fair housing laws which we're supposed to uphold, evade the fair housing laws by publishing marketing materials in languages other than English so that they can market to Afghan refugees. That was going on during the Biden administration, but we have since withdrawn that and torn that guidance down to restore guidance that is for the American people.