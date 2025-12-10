A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

'You can give up pencils': Trump tells you how to survive his economy

​​That feeling when you can’t afford food or rent because you bought too many pencils.

Trump’s war on ‘woke’ comes for ... fonts?

You just can’t make this stuff up.

'We need to sound the alarm': GOP panics as election losses pile up

No amount of flood preparation can save the GOP from the incoming blue wave.

Texas GOP turns schools into indoctrination machines

What, was your high school not a shrine to a bigoted martyr?

GOP plans to fight a losing battle in midterm year

It’s like watching a dog chase its own tail at this point.

Cartoon: The worst of the worst

If only it were that easy …

Missouri fights its voters over new Trump-backed gerrymander

Republicans are doing their damnedest to stop Missouri voters from voting.

Top Trump official stoops to reading bigoted talking points on live TV

“I know I'm not supposed to do this on TV …” *Proceeds to do this on TV*

