South African immigrant Elon Musk is still criticizing immigrants from Black majority countries, this time accusing them of coming to the United States to vote for Democrats.

Musk made his racist commentary during a Wednesday interview with Katie Miller, wife of bigoted Trump administration official Stephen Miller. The multibillionaire Republican donor reiterated a false conspiracy theory he’s previously touted, alleging that immigrants were paid to move to the United States to vote for Democrats.

“We’re paying people to come here from somewhere else in vast numbers, including flying them in—it’s not like you need a border wall if you’re flying them in—then fast-tracking them to citizenship,” Musk said.

He also argued that this elaborate scheme leads to immigrant communities voting “hard left,” and described the idea as “voter importation.”

The concept is a long-standing white supremacist conspiracy known as “great replacement,” touted as a way to replace white voters with foreign-born, nonwhite voters.

Musk said this creates a “money magnet” and cited Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, an immigrant from Somalia. According to Musk, Omar was “voted into power by a large group of people from Somalia who are in Minnesota, which is really far from Somalia.”

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Somali immigrant, has long been a target of right-wing racist attacks.

He also called into question the recent election of New York City’s Zohran Mamdani “by a majority of people who are not born in America.”

Musk’s bigoted remarks echo President Donald Trump, who has spent the last two weeks denigrating Omar and Minnesota’s Somali communities

But Musk’s comments prove even more racist because he himself is an immigrant from South Africa—the only difference being that he is white. Musk moved to the United States and received millions in government support to help launch his companies, with millions in government contracts continuing to come in.

Despite his repeated failures to deliver on his grandiose tech-centric promises, Musk has earned billions thanks to U.S. taxpayers. Those funds have been used to back racist U.S. candidates—most notably Trump—as well as racist political parties in Europe.

Musk also effectively admitted in his interview with Miller that his so-called Department of Government Efficiency was a failure, saying that, if he could go back in time, he would not do it again. He also complained that his actions at DOGE led to people “burning the cars”—a reference to extensive protests at various Tesla facilities across the country.

DOGE continues to be under fire for ending life-saving programs across the world, violating Americans’ privacy, and costing taxpayers millions—all after promising that the shoddy organization would save the government billions.