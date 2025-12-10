Former President Barack Obama surprised elementary school students at a Chicago Public Library branch on Tuesday, reading to them while donning a Santa hat.

After reading “Flying Free: How Bessie Coleman's Dreams Took Flight,” Obama joked with the children and asked them their dreams.

“What do you want to be?” the former president asked.

“I want to be like you,” one child replied.

“Well, you know what? Right now, all I am is old,” he joked.

The appearance offered yet another reminder of the contrast between Obama and President Donald Trump. Last week, first lady Melania Trump read “How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?” at Children's National Hospital—but did so from a stage and with a microphone. It felt a bit different.

And while Obama was reading to children at a library, Trump was telling crowds that his bang-’em-up economy would mean less pencils and toys for their school-aged children.

