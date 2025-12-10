Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida appeared on CNN Wednesday to defend President Donald Trump’s racist tirades against Somali immigrants—by launching into a wildly racist tirade of his own.
Fine: Well, I'm not comfortable with a hierarchy of racism. The president isn't either, but not all cultures are equal and not all countries are equal. There are some people who come to this country to add value, and there are some that come to this country to take value.
And when we've seen in Minneapolis that 50% of the people who are naturalized engaged in immigration fraud, and we're seeing the largest fraud in terms of welfare programs perhaps in the history of our country, we know there's a problem. And the president speaks in language that Americans understand. He is blunt. He's not a politician—neither am I. And so I support as he is making people understand the threats that we're under right now.