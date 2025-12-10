Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida appeared on CNN Wednesday to defend President Donald Trump’s racist tirades against Somali immigrants—by launching into a wildly racist tirade of his own.

And when we've seen in Minneapolis that 50% of the people who are naturalized engaged in immigration fraud, and we're seeing the largest fraud in terms of welfare programs perhaps in the history of our country, we know there's a problem. And the president speaks in language that Americans understand. He is blunt. He's not a politician—neither am I. And so I support as he is making people understand the threats that we're under right now.