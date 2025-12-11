Just 31% of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the economy, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released on Thursday found, the lowest number Trump has ever received in his two terms in office.

The 31% approval rating marks a precipitous drop from the 40% he received in March, before Trump announced the moronic tariffs that have jacked up prices and weakened the jobs market, leading to fears of stagflation.

“But Trump said ...” by Drew Sheneman

Trump’s dour marks on the economy are hurting his overall approval rating, with just 36% of Americans telling the AP-NORC that they approve of the job he’s doing in office.

Trump's dismal economic approval rating is already taking a toll on the GOP, with voters in recent elections rejecting Republicans at the ballot box for not addressing the affordability crisis in the United States.

On Tuesday, Democrats flipped long-held GOP seats in Georgia and Florida, with Republicans warning that if Trump and their party don't change their message on inflation that next November's midterms will be a bloodbath.

Yet Trump and the yes-men he's filled his administration with are not heeding that call.

On Monday, Trump told Politico that his economy is perfect, giving it an “A plus-plus-plus-plus-plus” rating and lying about costs going down when they in fact have been rising.

Trump recently called Democrats' focus on affordability a "hoax" and said Americans concerned with high prices should simply not buy as many items.

“You can give up certain products. You can give up pencils. That’s under the China policy, you know every child can get 37 pencils—they only need one or two, you know they don’t need that many,” Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania Tuesday night. “You don’t need 37 dolls for your daughter, two or three is nice, but you don’t need 37 dolls.”

Meanwhile on Thursday morning, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the economy is actually totally fine, despite what economists and average Americans think.

"We are doing great. Nothing bad is happening," Lutnick said in an appearance on CNBC, apparently doing his best Baghdad Bob impression. "Greatness is happening. We're growing 4% GDP! Come on."

x Lutnick: "Jay Powell is too afraid to lead the greatest $30t economy in the world. We should be leading with our front foot. Instead we are always leaning back as if something bad is happening. We are doing great. Nothing bad is happening. Greatness is happening. We're growing 4% GDP! Come on." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-11T13:18:02.126Z

But when it comes to the economy, no amount of gaslighting can convince Americans that things are going well. Americans know what their finances are, and feel the stress of high prices every time they go to the grocery store or make other purchases.

It’s why Republicans are begging Trump to course correct before they witness doomsday level wipeouts in the 2026 midterms.

“Telling people they don’t know what’s going on in their lives is a mistake, and that won’t work,” Republican economic adviser Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum, told CNN. “But he’s not going to change his tune, and his tune is not helpful at the moment.”