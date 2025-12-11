Rep. Nancy Mace told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday that a recently released police report detailing her October meltdown at the Charleston Airport was "fictitious." Mace has previously claimed that security was inadequate and suggested she has been a target of political violence in the wake of right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk’s death.

After blustering about her conservative credentials and her crusade against transgender rights, during which she once again framed herself as a potential victim of political violence, even Bartiromo appeared skeptical.

Mace: They did file a fictitious police incident report. Here's the thing, Maria, we have to take our security very seriously. If you're conservative, if you're well known, if you have fought the transgender community like I have exponentially in the wake of Charlie Kirk's public assassination. The death threats, the amount of political violence, the celebration of the killing of conservatives is deeply disturbing. I, like Elon Musk said the other day, he can't go out in public because one mistake and you're dead. I had an incident just three weeks ago where I was in public. It was the last time I was in public, and I had someone that was a leftist person come up to me aggressively, physically threatened me in front of a group of people, including my security, and so I take these things seriously and when there's a security breach, you know, again, one mistake can have devastating consequences. … I'm not a doormat, and I want to fix the issues when I see them. If they're security breaches, let's fix it. Let's do the work that's necessary. In the video that was put out on Monday, I'm literally asking the TSA for help. So I just, I'm going to make sure that I'm safe, that my children are safe, my employees are safe. That conservatives that we're not going to see any more assassinations in this country. Bartiromo: It sounds like with that whole explanation, it sounds like you're explaining some kind of behavior. What I'm asking you is what happened? You're suing the airport and American Airlines? Mace: Well, I've, I've drafted that suit, but what happened was I showed up to the airport. Security was not there. It was a security breach.

