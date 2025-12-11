Where does Republican Rep. Nancy Mace find the time? She’s a 24-7 transphobe, a lady you do not want to find yourself in line with at the airport, and a creepy bathroom cop. But since she’s sort of a Renaissance Man of bigotry, she cleared a bit of her schedule to introduce a bill that would require the renaming of Black Lives Matter Plaza to “Charlie Kirk Freedom of Speech Plaza.”

Mace announced this in a press release on the three-month anniversary of Kirk’s death, because apparently, we celebrate three-month anniversaries of people’s deaths now? Do we have to do this monthly?

Here’s part of Mace’s justification: “After Charlie Kirk was assassinated in cold blood, the nation responded with zero riots, zero looting, zero injuries, and zero destruction. Americans gathered in prayer, peace, and unity, exercising the very free speech rights Charlie spent his life defending.”

Lady, you ghouls hounded literally everyone who expressed even the mildest lack of worship of Kirk, getting them fired and doxxed. Free speech, mm-hmmm.

Also according to Mace, we should rename it because Charlie said so: “Prior to his death, Charlie Kirk himself visited the site and called for an end to what he termed ‘mass race hysteria,’ stating ‘Make America Great Again, get rid of Black Lives Matter Plaza,’ while characterizing the plaza's designation as part of divisive policies under former D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.”

So, although Kirk’s death had nothing to do with the plaza or Black Lives Matter or anything even remotely related, we should strip the plaza of its name, because Kirk popped off some racist claptrap about it once.

Oh, Mace is also doing it for the police who were mistreated during the George Floyd uprising: “Our officers were assaulted, vilified, and abandoned in 2020. This redesignation sends a clear message: we will always stand for American values and fiercely defend the brave men and women who wear the badge.”

Huh. Wonder if Mace feels that way about the officers who were assaulted, vilified, and abandoned on Jan. 6.

No, no she does not. Indeed, she bristles at even being asked by the press about whether it was appropriate for Trump to pardon violent Jan. 6 offenders, including those who assaulted police. You see, it’s fine that they were pardoned because “The folks who were at J6 and have served their time for the crimes they did. They’ve done that, and I support President Trump.”

Well, the whole point of those pardons was that people did not actually have to serve their time.

When further pressed about Trump’s pardon of an insurrectionist originally sentenced to serve 40 months for assaulting a police officer, she just said “He is released and I support that” and then decided to attack the media. “Somebody like you and the legacy media wants to give everybody a pass for Antifa members, Black Lives Matter members that tried to burn cities down and didn’t serve a single day in jail.”

This bit about demanding that Black Lives Matter Plaza be renamed isn’t just racist. It’s also about undermining Washington's home rule. The D.C. council voted to symbolically designate Black Lives Matter Plaza in 2020, and the law became effective in March 2021, but Mace is here to remind Washington that Republicans get to overrule the will of the people of the District.

Honestly, Mace is late to the game here. Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott proposed renaming some chunk of Washington’s streets after Kirk way back in October, but he didn’t have the stones to go full bigot and demand that it replace the Black Lives Matter Plaza. Wuss. Takes a woman to do a man’s job.

Do you think there will be a statue?