Trump's economic approval hits all-time low

Republicans are begging him to course-correct before a blue wave crashes over the midterms.

House Democrats target even more seats in 2026 as GOP flails

“We are full speed ahead while Republicans are running scared.”

Trump's immunity demands go global

Well, he’s certainly right to be worried …

Defense bill could force Hegseth to tell truth on boat strikes

It also includes military pay increases and continued funding for Ukraine in Russia’s war.

GOP's culture war is coming for your pocket change

Slavery? Suffrage? Civil Rights Movement? Never happened!

Cartoon: Nap time

Don’t worry, Dozy Don—Stephen Miller will bring you your blankie.

Education chief is hyped to body-slam student loan borrowers

Trump’s team wants to make student loans even more painful.

Watch Nancy Mace spiral about her airport meltdown

All we have to say is “yikes.” 😬

