The rent is too damn high, and two New York Democrats are trying to fight back.

First, New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Michael Lohan Jr.—brother of actor Lindsay Lohan—alongside his business partners at Peak Capital Advisors for allegedly deregulating 159 rent-stabilized housing units across 31 buildings through illegal means.

“It is no secret that New York City is already battling an affordable housing crisis, and yet Peak and its operators still chose to line their own pockets at New Yorkers’ expense,” James said in a statement from Dec. 1. “Let this lawsuit be a warning: When corporate developers and bad landlords try to cheat housing laws, my office will always take aggressive action to stop them.”

According to James, the law says landlords can end rent stabilization on an apartment if it requires “substantial rehabilitation,” but her office, in conjunction with New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas, claims that “none of Peak’s properties met these strict legal requirements.”

Peak also allegedly misled tenants into signing leases that misconstrued the units’ rent-stabilization status.

This kind of alleged behavior highlights an ongoing struggle for New Yorkers. Rent is climbing—even for rent-stabilized apartments—and little has been done recently to slow it.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, shown in November.

Enter Democrat No. 2: New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. In less than a month, he will move into Gracie Mansion, and he is already working on fulfilling his campaign promise to freeze rent for stabilized tenants.

On Tuesday, in a closed-door meeting, Mamdani met with real estate executives and members of two industry groups. After the meeting, Mamdani told reporters that he was open to hearing the real estate world’s concerns and finding “areas of collaboration” between them. He was also scheduled to meet with advocacy groups for unhoused people.

Daily Kos reached out to Mamdani’s press team for comment on the Peak Capital Advisors case as it relates to his housing efforts, but we did not receive a response by time of publication.

Outside of his closed-door meetings, Mamdani has given a glimpse into how he plans to stop the rent hikes for stabilized housing. As members of the city’s Rent Guidelines Board approach the end of their terms, Mamdani will replace them with people “who understand that landlords are doing just fine,” according to a video on his campaign website.

“Last March, the board found that landlord incomes rose by nearly twice the increase of their expenses. The median income for a rent-stabilized household is $60,000 a year. Any rent hike could push them out of this city," he added.

Mamdani seems to know the appeal of rent stabilization in the city that never sleeps. After all, he’s giving up his own pad in Queens to live in Gracie Mansion once he takes office in January.

It remains to be seen if Mamdani will have what it takes to truly help middle- and low-income New Yorkers in their battle to remain New Yorkers for years to come—but he and James seem to be making serious moves.