The season finale of “South Park,” which premiered Wednesday night, delivered a beautifully crass takedown of President Donald Trump and his cabal of Cabinet members. Now in its 28th season, the show is enjoying its strongest ratings in years, thanks in no small part to its ruthless satire of the deeply unpopular Trump administration.

Here’s a not-safe-for-work snippet of some of the melodrama leading up to the finale.

Again, the clip is NSFW.

You can watch the new episode here (with a Paramount+ subscription).

The finale ties together a multi-episode arc—major spoilers ahead—in which Jesus becomes a MAGA supporter and Satan gives birth to a “butt baby” Antichrist that Trump impregnated him with. Tech bro Peter Thiel, who is featured in the season due to his real-life obsessions with the Antichrist, is also briefly in jail alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Yes, you read that right.

One of the positive takeaways from the renewed success of “South Park” is that its satire has outshined the ethical failures of parent company Paramount, which has cut odious deals with Trump.