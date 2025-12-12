Retiring Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska is freer than most to voice his criticisms of the Trump administration. During a Friday appearance on C-SPAN, he zeroed in on the dangerous influence that far-right cuckoo clock Laura Loomer has on President Donald Trump, noting that her conspiracy-riddled advice contributed to the Pentagon’s Cyber Command operating without a leader for the better part of a year.

Bacon: But we've been downgraded in our cyber defenses by people who have evaluated how we're doing. So you look at Cyber Command—that's our military arm of cyber. We've not had a commander there for 9 months roughly because the administration fired the most—I would say—the most effective, the most knowledgeable man we had on cyber because some crazy lady coming to the White House … wanted him fired and they fired him. And there's really no reasonable explanation given. So [former Commander] Tim Haugh— Host Greta Brawner: Who was the crazy lady? Bacon: Laura Loomer. And so Tim Haugh was the most prepared guy we had. He was the right person to be leading Cyber Command. They fired him eight and a half months ago. They've not been able to find a replacement. This is a command that we're fighting every day in cyberspace. Russia and China are attacking us every day.