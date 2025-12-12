Mike Lindell, MyPillow CEO and one of the loudest voices in the election-denial movement, is running for governor of Minnesota, announcing the bid Thursday from the floor of his factory.

“I want you to know that I will stand for you as the next governor of Minnesota,” he said. Lindell also vowed to take on “rampant fraud under Gov. [Tim] Walz,” rising crime, and what he called suffocating regulation.

Lindell’s entry adds yet another contender to an already swollen GOP primary, and it drops a nationally polarizing figure into a state that leans blue—even as it hasn’t been immune to Trump-era politics.

Lindell isn’t just a businessman with strong views, but he was also one of the most visible faces of the effort to overturn the 2020 election. He bankrolled bus tours and right-wing rallies, amplified conspiracy theories about Dominion and Smartmatic voting tech companies, and poured money into lawsuits that went nowhere. He even produced a documentary promising to settle the election once and for all, then hosted a three-day “Cyber Symposium” meant to unveil the supposed evidence of fraud, which … didn’t quite go as planned.

In fact, none of it panned out. But what did stick was the debt. Dominion’s lawsuit alone pushed him into deep financial trouble.

Lindell also backed Tina Peters, the Colorado clerk who was later convicted of tampering with voting machines. And he infamously carried notes into the White House, urging President Donald Trump to consider declaring martial law to stop Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Through it all, Lindell remained a fixture in Trump’s orbit. This year at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump stopped mid-speech to praise him.

“That man suffered,” the president said, blaming “FBI thugs” for targeting Lindell. “And he never changed his mind. He said that the election of 2020 was rigged.”

After a beat, he laughed: “It’s okay to say it, Mike.”

Still, even Trump has limits. He declined to endorse Lindell’s 2023 bid for Republican National Committee chair, and Lindell ended up with only a handful of votes.

Lindell argues that he’s been the victim of “lawfare” and insists he’s endured one of the biggest attacks on a company and individual in modern media.

“Not only have I built businesses, you look at problem solution,” he told The Associated Press. “I was able to make it through the biggest attack on a company, and a person, probably other than Donald Trump … lawfare and everything.”

His legal tangle continues. Dominion, now rebranded as Liberty Vote, told a court last month that discovery is complete and the defamation case is ready for trial.

Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani—who has his own defamation rulings to contend with—is advising the campaign.

The broader political landscape isn’t simple either. Minnesota hasn’t elected a Republican governor since 2006. A third term for Democrat Tim Walz would be unprecedented, but Walz returns home after losing on a national ticket and is still facing questions over a sprawling fraud scandal that exploited the state’s social services.

Democrats seem almost delighted by Lindell’s entry, arguing that he’d be far too extreme for a general-election audience.

The Democratic Governors Association called the unfolding primary “a nightmare scenario for Minnesota Republicans,” saying that whoever emerges will struggle to match Walz’s record. The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party painted Lindell as “conspiratorial, extremist, and weird,” an avatar of what they say today’s GOP has become.

The Republican field itself is crowded and fractured. Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, former state Sen. Scott Jensen, state Rep. Kristin Robbins, and several others are already jockeying for the position.

In a race so tied to the whims of one man, a Trump endorsement could be decisive. And Lindell says that he’s told Trump he’s considering running but doesn’t know whether the former president will back him.

Democrats, unsurprisingly, are framing the race as a contest over loyalty to Trump.

“Far-right conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell’s entrance ... turbocharges what was already a crowded and chaotic race to curry favor with Donald Trump,” the DGA said, calling Lindell “a shady businessman” who supports abortion bans, backs GOP health care cuts, and once described 9/11 as a “blessing in disguise.”

And while Lindell denies pushing false election claims to boost pillow sales, a court will decide that. Voters will decide everything else.

For now, he’s just the latest hard-right figure trying to turn MAGA celebrity into public office—and likely to find out, once again, that national fame doesn’t easily translate into statewide votes.