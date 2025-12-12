President Donald Trump has issued a “symbolic” pardon of Tina Peters, once the clerk for Mesa County, Colorado, but now a convicted felon for a little light election security breach to try to overturn the 2020 election results.

It turns out that when you do an actual crime, such as using your position as county clerk to give a random, unauthorized fellow election denier access to secure election equipment, you actually get convicted.

Tina Peters

The problem for Peters—and Trump—is that Trump cannot simply wave his pardon wand and free her since she was convicted in state court. And of course, Trump can’t pardon state court convictions, much to his chagrin.

This fake pardon seems to have come about because, earlier this week, a federal magistrate denied Peters’ attempt to get a federal court to release her on bond while she appeals her state sentence. The magistrate pointed to a basic, bedrock principle of federalism and the courts: Federal judges can’t just reach down and meddle in state criminal cases.

So, of course, Trump took to Truth Social to yell about it, granting Peters “a full Pardon for her attempts to expose Voter Fraud in the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!”

Okay, grandpa, let’s get you to bed.

Trump has been banging this drum for months now, saying he will impose some unspecified “harsh measures” against Colorado if it doesn’t free Peters. Those harsh measures haven’t yet materialized, but at least Peters gets to feel special getting her fake pardon.

The Department of Justice also keeps trying to free Peters, filing a “statement of interest” in March, saying that “reasonable concerns have been raised” and that it was part of their larger review of cases “across the nation for abuses of the criminal justice process” and that it was part of the efforts to end the weaponization of the federal government.

Cool story, bro. But this is state court and state government.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons also got involved, seeking to transfer Peters from state to federal custody, where she could presumably get the Ghislaine Maxwell “special treatment for Trump friends” level of amenities.

A cartoon by Pedro Molina.

Or perhaps the muddled thinking is that, if she is somehow transferred to a federal prison, then Trump can magically pardon her for her state crimes.

The fake pardon follows Trump’s other symbolic pardons—which are, again, not a real thing—of Rudy Giuliani and other election-denying cronies who got jammed up in state court. But that gosh-darn federalism keeps stopping Trump from being able to tell states who they can and cannot prosecute.

In all seriousness, this is a wholesale attack on federalism. It’s the Trump administration telling Colorado repeatedly that it does not acknowledge state sovereignty and does not believe the state can take action against its own citizens in its own courts if Trump doesn’t like it.

That’s not how the United States works. But this administration doesn’t care.