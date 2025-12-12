GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky spoke with reporters Friday, where he was asked what would happen if the Department of Justice fails to release the long-promised Epstein files by its Dec. 19 deadline.

Reporter: Is that grand jury material enough, do you think, to comply with the law?

Massie: No, the grand jury material is just a small fraction of what the DOJ needs to release because the FBI and DOJ probably has evidence that they chose not to take to the grand jury because the evidence they're in possession of would implicate other people, not Epstein or [Ghislaine] Maxwell. So the grand jury material is probably going to just be mostly facts and evidence that was used to convict those two, and what we want to see are the facts and evidence that the FBI and the DOJ have never given to a grand jury.