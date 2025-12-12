A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia released as key ICE case collapses

Thankfully, this blew up in Donald Trump’s face.

Election-denying MyPillow CEO wants to be Minnesota’s next governor

Wait till you see his tour bus.

'We're facing almost certain defeat': RNC chair knows GOP is screwed

How’s that for brutal honesty?

Indiana spurns Trump's attempt to rig 2026 elections

Good things can happen.

'Crazy lady': Republican tears into Laura Loomer

One key detail about his plans for the future is likely the only reason he’s speaking out.

Farewell, financial stability. Hello, AI controlling your money.

Just like we all wanted, right? Right?

Cartoon: MAGA Christmas

“You could give up pencils.” — Trump on Tuesday. Yes, really.

