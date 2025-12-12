Heads up, besties—new photos of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein dropped.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Friday released a second set of photos found on the late convicted sex offender’s computer, and some of the images are quite disturbing.

While none of the photos featuring Trump were directly incriminating, the combined snaps are a bad look as the Dec. 19 deadline nears for the Department of Justice to release the entirety of the notorious Epstein Files.

In one of the newly released images, Trump—who was a real estate developer at the time of his early friendship with Epstein—is seen with a group of women whose faces are redacted. He’s also seen seated next to a blonde woman, whose identity is also redacted, in another.

One of the stranger photos found in Epstein’s digital archive is of novelty “Trump condoms,” which feature a drawing of the president’s face on the box with the text “I’m HUUUUGE!” superimposed below. They were being sold for a whopping $4.50.

Other NSFW adult photos showing extreme sex toys were also included in the release, but do not feature faces.

Out of the 19 photos published, the president appeared in three. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon also appeared a handful of times alongside Epstein. Former President Bill Clinton, tech tycoon Bill Gates, problematic filmmaker Woody Allen, former Clinton Treasury Secretary and Harvard President Larry Summers, British billionaire Richard Branson, and attorney Alan Dershowitz, who previously represented Epstein, were also pictured.

There are a reported 95,000 photos in the collection waiting to be fed to the public.

Trump has put in work to try to distance himself from Epstein, but he’s faced quite a few hurdles as more damning evidence pops up. In July, a birthday card Trump sent to Epstein featuring a creepy poem and sketch of a naked woman’s torso surfaced.

Naturally, he attempted to sue his buddy Rupert Murdoch for The Wall Street Journal’s stories exposing the birthday message’s existence. That $10 billion lawsuit is still pending.

Then House Oversight Committee Democrats released a treasure trove of emails on Nov. 12. There was plenty of damning information found throughout, but eyebrows were definitely raised when accused sex trafficker Epstein himself wrote that Trump “knew about the girls.”

As the Oversight Committee slowly drops more disturbing content from Epstein’s estate, the real behemoth of information, currently still in the hands of Attorney General Pam Bondi, is approaching a deadline.

Next week, the DOJ will hit its 30-day deadline to release the files after a nearly unanimous House vote forcing the matter on Nov. 18.

Getting to this point has been a battle which, as a reminder, has been about delivering justice to Epstein’s victims.

As some of you might recall, Trump pounced on the notion that the files were a Democrat-led “hoax,” and his elected supporters followed suit. House Speaker Mike Johnson was scolded for delaying the swearing in of Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva amid the government shutdown, which conveniently stalled the vote.

This undated, redacted photo released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee shows Steve Bannon, left, talking with Jeffrey Epstein.

The president’s more prominent MAGA talking heads did not respond to the findings publicly as of Friday afternoon. While his supporter base rallied behind releasing the files, some more loyal to the president began to change their tune.

Bannon, who is furiously trying to spin the situation considering his own connections with Epstein, described Trump as “imperfect” on his podcast last month before launching into predictable hyperbole.

“Did I mention that Trump’s not perfect?” Bannon said. “He’s an imperfect instrument, but he’s an instrument infused by divine providence. If you had not had him and you didn’t have him today, you wouldn’t have anything.”

Many skeptics are holding their breath as they brace for some kind of “divine” intervention that mysteriously delays the DOJ’s release of the Epstein files. Stay tuned for the next drop.