Let it never be said that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his team of eugenics-minded science-denying goblins lack inventiveness. They’re genuine innovators on a ceaseless quest, but the problem is that their quest is to eliminate vaccines so we can all die of preventable diseases.

According to CNN, the Federal Drug Administration is considering putting a black box on most COVID-19 vaccines—the most serious warning the FDA can issue. The literal black box covers the prescribing information, telling consumers that the drug can cause death or life-threatening reactions. It also includes a giant “WARNING” at the top and must appear on every bottle.

Things like opioids have black box warnings because you can, well, die from taking them. Warfarin, a blood-thinner, also has one because it can cause fatal bleeding. And Depo-Provera, the injectable contraception, has one because it can cause significant bone density loss.

So why would the COVID-19 vaccine need this sort of warning?

Well, the FDA hasn’t quite figured that part out yet. Let’s face it: Kennedy is hellbent on getting rid of the vaccine entirely. But perhaps there’s a sense that an outright ban might be a bridge too far. So instead, Kennedy has assembled a team to figure out a way to make us all sicker—and now they’re delivering.

The writing was really on the wall when Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg got the nod to run the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. As the fifth person to fill the role this year, she’s never done any of the things she is now in charge of, like clinical trials. She also thinks that vaccine and mask mandates are bad, so she’s both inexperienced and dangerous.

And Dr. Vinay Prasad has his job at the FDA solely because he’s a fellow vaccine skeptic, just like his boss. Prasad has already made it much harder to get COVID-19 boosters, and he oversaw vaccine rule changes that left parents very confused about protecting their children.

And let’s not forget that President Donald Trump keeps popping up to spew a mishmash of conspiracies of his own.

In September, Trump went off on an incoherent rant about how drug companies have never shown the public evidence of vaccine safety. But in the same rant, he also seemed to imply that he, and he alone, had secret information about it.

“I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not?” he said.

Earlier this month, Prasad emailed FDA staff with the bombshell that at least 10 children have died from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. No, you can’t know anything about the children or the circumstances of how they died. Just trust him.

The black box warning is just a continuation of that deadly disinformation fearmongering, all with the goal of making people think that the COVID-19 vaccine is so dangerous that they should choose to forgo the purported risk.

Kennedy, Prasad, and Høeg are genuinely committed to making people sicker, and functionally eliminating widespread access to the COVID-19 vaccine is a great way to do it.

So many people are going to die at the hands of these absolute monsters.