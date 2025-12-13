Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. Hope you’ll join us here every Saturday. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.

Given the rapidly changing U.S. news cycle and the fact that Puerto Rico still has not recovered from 2017’s Hurricane Maria, we can do our part to help Hurricane Melissa victims in their struggle to rebuild by keeping news and stories about the catastrophe visible.

I raised this issue back in November in “Caribbean Matters: Hurricane Melissa recovery will take a global effort.”

Caribbean American people number around 13 million in the U.S., but aid and assistance shouldn’t be linked only to ancestry. Given the antipathy exhibited by the racist xenophobe currently occupying our White House and the ongoing depredations of ICE, it is more important than ever that we lift our voices in solidarity and do what we can to assist. If not with our wallets, we can use our voices on social media platforms.

Understandably, the media’s current Caribbean focus is on “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth’s murders and warmongering in Venezuela, which I will continue to cover here. That does not mean we should be ignoring Melissa’s terrible devastation and long-term recovery efforts.

I will highlight hurricane aid efforts and as much related information as I can here today, with even more links in the comments section below. Please add what resources you can, and please repost as much information as possible.

Just as musicians united to raise funds for Puerto Rico after Maria, a similar effort took place Friday night on Long Island at UBS Arena.

From Caribbean News:

Jamaica Strong: Star-Studded Benefit Concert at UBS Arena to Aid Hurricane Melissa Victims

A Stellar Lineup for a Vital Cause The benefit concert is set to feature an impressive array of Grammy-winning and renowned artists. Confirmed performers include Shaggy, Sean Paul, Inner Circle, Marcia Griffiths, I-Octane, Richie Stephens, and Kes. Their participation underscores the event’s significance and the collective drive to help those affected by the disaster. [...] The Jamaican recovery effort has been bolstered by generous donations of supplies, worth billions of dollars. These donations come from governments, international agencies, and Diaspora groups. Clarke expressed optimism that the spirit of benevolence will be on full display at Jamaica Strong. “We want to galvanize all patriotic Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica in the New York tri-state area, across America, and throughout the global Diaspora. We want everyone to be hyper-focused on the massive and urgent needs emerging from what has truly been an apocalyptic crisis for our island,” Clarke said. “This concert serves as a rallying point to unite our people around purpose, compassion, and decisive action.”

I’ll hopefully be able to post clips from the concert in the comments section below.

Rank News posted:

Following the devastation of Hurricane Melissa, Jamaican artist Aiesha Barrett, daughter of Aston Barrett and niece of Carlton Barrett of Bob Marley and The Wailers, penned the song "Jamaica Strong" to unite and uplift her countrymen worldwide. The track, which naturally emerged from her emotional response to the destruction, has garnered over one million online views and become an anthem for recovery efforts. It will be featured at the upcoming Jamaica Strong benefit concert in New York, headlined by Shaggy and Sean Paul, aiming to raise funds and spirits. Barrett expressed her initial goal was simply to provide hope, a sentiment echoed by the positive feedback she has received, indicating the song is resonating deeply and fostering a sense of unity and assurance for the island's rebuilding process. Aiesha Barrett wrote the song "Jamaica Strong" in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The song has achieved over one million online views and is being used as an anthem for recovery efforts.

"Jamaica Strong" will be featured at a benefit concert in New York headlined by Shaggy and Sean Paul.

Hurricane Melissa caused an estimated $8.8 billion in damage to Jamaica.

International aid, including up to $6.7 billion from the IMF and an increased £8 million from the UK government, is being made available for Jamaica's recovery.

Give it a listen:

Musicians in the UK are also raising funds, as detailed in “84-track drum & bass compilation raising aid funds for Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa released”:

The UN’s World Food Program highlighted some of them in this post”

WFP Expands Support Beyond Food Distributions, Driving Recovery in Hurricane Melissa’s Wake

Cuba Food distributions have so far reached 340,000 people across the provinces of Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo and Holguín.

The response continues to scale up to reach up to 900,000 people for six months. Of these, 450,000 of the most vulnerable will be provided with food assistance for 12 months to aid recovery.

One month on, thousands of people are still without electricity, clean water or adequate shelter. The storm wiped out an estimated 40% of Cuba’s vegetable production and inflicted severe damage on its fishing industry.

Access to some communities remains constrained due to difficult terrain and floodwaters, which have slowed the response.

An outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases is affecting WFP staff and threatens to worsen conditions for affected communities, adding complexity to the emergency. Haiti Hurricane Melissa has deepened an already complex humanitarian crisis, where half of the population faces food insecurity amid widespread instability.

Homes, infrastructure and farmlands were destroyed along the Haitian southern coast, affecting 1.25 million people. More than half a million of these were already extremely food insecure (IPC3+).

WFP has reached 139,000 people with food rations and cash assistance where markets are accessible and functioning. This includes people who received anticipatory payments to help them prepare before the hurricane hit.

WFP aims to assist an additional 95,000 people across affected areas Despite rising insecurity and poor road infrastructure which has slowed the response.

Food assistance will continue for an additional two months, followed by early recovery efforts focused on resilience building and infrastructure reconstruction to help communities rebuild their livelihoods.

Some U.S. efforts to share:

Please join me in the comments section below for more. Let’s get Hurricane Melissa assistance and information trending again!