The Trump administration’s tumultuous economic policies have culminated in President Donald Trump telling Americans to “give up pencils” to deal with the economic chaos of his own making. And as health care costs are set to skyrocket, the GOP remains mired in infighting, unable to produce meaningful solutions.

And it’s all on video!

Trump official flails when pressed on being a ‘soybean farmer’

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged that after months of failing to comply with a federal ethics agreement, he has finally divested his holdings in thousands of acres of North Dakota soybean farmland. This comes after the uber-wealthy official boasted earlier this year about being a “soybean farmer”—a comment that “Face the Nation” didn’t let slide.

Fox News freaks out over Mamdani telling immigrants their rights

Panelists on Fox News lashed out at New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani after he released a video advising immigrants of their constitutional rights.

Kristi Noem forced to face decorated war veteran she deported

During a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was forced to justify her department’s pressure for a military veteran to leave the country as part of Trump’s anti-immigrant push.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Republicans mock Trump behind his back

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia sat down with Leslie Stahl on “60 Minutes” Sunday, continuing her public divorce from the MAGA world and Trump, while blasting fellow Republicans for their cowardice and hypocrisy.

Watch Nancy Mace spiral about her airport meltdown

Rep. Nancy Mace told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that a recently released police report detailing her October meltdown at the Charleston Airport was "fictitious." Mace has previously claimed that security was inadequate and suggested she has been a target of political violence in the wake of right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk’s death.

'You can give up pencils': Trump tells you how to survive his economy

Trump told Americans to buy fewer pencils to alleviate the bad situation millions now find themselves in under his economic policies during a speech in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

Trump amps up his racist immigration tirade

Trump kept up his crusade against countries with large Black populations, attacking migration from Congo and Somalia in an interview with Politico published Tuesday.

'Not all cultures are equal': Republican goes on racist tear

Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida appeared on CNN to defend Trump’s racist tirades against Somali immigrants—by launching into a wildly racist tirade of his own.

