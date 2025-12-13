Injustice for All is a weekly series about how the Trump administration is trying to weaponize the justice system—and the people who are fighting back.

This week, we’ve got a whole bunch of zeroes, but we’ve also got one big hero.

Yes, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem thinks the Constitution prohibits you from telling people their constitutional rights. Yes, Lindsey Halligan is still signing her name as U.S. attorney, for reasons. But down in California, Judge Charles Breyer is giving the administration what it deserves: utter contempt.

Neil Gorsuch, noted children’s book author

You can’t just a book by its cover, but this book obviously looks full of bondage.

Justice Neil Gorsuch had a surprising amount of thoughts about a children’s book during the so-called religious freedom case about whether parents can opt out of having their children learn that LGBTQ+ people exist.

During oral argument, Gorsuch claimed to have read one of the books at issue, “Pride Puppy,” saying it was “the one where [students] are supposed to look for the leather and things—and bondage.” Needless to say, none of that was in “Pride Puppy.”

Perhaps it was this case, though, that spawned in Gorsuch’s head the misbegotten idea that he should write a children’s book. You’ll have to wait until May to get your mitts on “Heroes of 1776: The Story of The Declaration of Independence.” Can’t wait to read a children’s book about our founding from a justice who is busy trashing the Constitution.

Kristi Noem, noted constitutional scholar

Noem thinks New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani may have violated the Constitution when he posted a video on X about knowing your rights when it comes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani’s advice is pretty standard and perfectly legal: ICE can’t enter private spaces without a signed judicial warrant that they must show you. If you are detained, keep asking if you are free to go. It is legal to film ICE, and there’s a constitutional right to protest.

According to Noem, Mamdani “could be violating the Constitution by giving advice on how to evade law enforcement and how to get away with breaking the law.”

It’s pretty telling that Noem thinks informing someone of their rights is what violates the Constitution.

Lindsey Halligan, noted make-believe U.S. attorney

Is there anything more pathetic than the fact that Halligan is still signing her name as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, a job she very much does not have? How about official statements from Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche about how judges not letting Lindsey playact at U.S. attorney is “an unconscionable campaign of bias and hostility”?

Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan, which is the only way she can use that title.

Judges in the Eastern District are scratching out Halligan’s name on the filings she is signing, which is making the DOJ furious, but that’s actually the judges trying to save these cases.

The DOJ seems to have forgotten that the big indictments Halligan put her name on—New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey—were thrown out precisely because Halligan signed them, and she cannot legally do so. With Halligan continuing to sign indictments illegally, a defendant could easily bring a lawsuit to get that indictment tossed by saying, basically, “The person who signed this is not legally in that job, and therefore, my indictment is invalid,” and the judges, who actually care about the law and understand its function, don’t want that to happen.

Oh well, this will probably all be moot once the Senate confirms Halligan, right?

Emil Bove, noted ethical nightmare

Judge Emil Bove made it very clear during his time at the Department of Justice that he did not care about the law, what with telling DOJ attorneys to disobey court orders. Then he ascended to his lifetime seat on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, a reward for a job well done, having been one of Trump’s gazillion personal criminal defense attorneys.

And now, Bove is making it very clear that not only does he not care about the law, but he’s also not really into the whole ethics and impartiality thing that being a judge is all about.

Judge Emil Bove

Earlier this week, Bove went to Trump’s unhinged Pennsylvania rally, just hanging out with MAGA while Trump spewed racism and whipped the crowd into a frenzy, screaming for the deportation of Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Bove knows this is wrong, but he doesn’t care. When asked about it, he offered a smug, “Just here as a citizen coming to watch the President speak.”

Sir, you are a sitting federal judge bound by a Code of Conduct saying that a judge should refrain from political activity and not attend events “sponsored by a political organization or candidate.”

No one can really rein Bove in, but Bove may have overlooked that while the Supreme Court has no binding code of ethics and can do whatever it wants, that is not true for other federal judges. So, have fun with this official complaint of judicial misconduct, which lays out some of Trump’s greatest hits from that hatefest and explains how a sitting judge should definitely not have been sitting through this:

To offer but a few examples, President Trump attacked "the radical left" about 90 seconds in. Three minutes in, he started talking about the 2020 election, which he falsely claimed he won, and six minutes later, he encouraged rallygoers to boo at the "fake news." At 18:50, the President mused about running for a third term and the crowd started chanting "four more years'"; " at 25:28, he called President Biden a "son of a bitch"; at 28:38, he called for the deportation of a Democratic member of Congress; and at 38:20, he called Democrats "bad people" and "sick people." There are no reports that Judge Bove vacated his seat after hearing any of these injudicious comments.

But guys, he’s just a citizen!

Charles Breyer, unironically noted hero

Stephen Breyer’s brother, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, continues to do right by the people of California. He recently granted the state’s renewed motion for a preliminary injunction blocking the administration from its ongoing federalization of the California National Guard.

Though it has faded from view once ICE started terrorizing Portland, Chicago, and Minneapolis, and so on, Los Angeles was ground zero for Trump’s attempt to take over American cities. About 300 California Guard members are still under Trump’s control after he federalized the California Guard over the objection of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But Charles Breyer has had enough, and he’s not buying the administration’s argument that because Trump federalized the troops once, he can do so again and again, forever, and the court can never even review the decision. Honestly, as legal opinions go, this thing is a banger: “The Founders designed our government to be a system of checks and balances. Defendants, however, make clear that the only check they want is a blank one.”

You tell ’em, Chuck.