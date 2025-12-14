Trump administration officials have their hands full when it comes to legal battles surrounding their mass deportation efforts, and now the president is trying to use his legally dubious strikes on Venezuelan boats to help his case.

In President Donald Trump’s America, declaring that boats are ferrying drugs and bombing them indiscriminately is apparently a convenient way to justify chaotic and cruel deportation campaigns.

As a little refresher, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security put 252 Venezuelan men and several women on two planes en route to El Salvador in March. Despite instruction from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to halt the flights, the administration ignored the orders and sent the detainees to the infamous terrorism confinement center known as CECOT.

Related | Defense bill could force Hegseth to tell truth on boat strikes

At the time, Trump used the 1798 Alien Enemies Act as justification for the swift deportations.

There, the male detainees—who the president claimed were dangerous Tren de Aragua gang members—were later found to be tortured, beaten, and, in some cases, sexually assaulted while in custody.

Various investigations have found many of these men to have no past criminal record and seemingly no ties to any gang.

People hold up posters of migrant relatives, who they say were detained in the U.S., during a government-organized rally in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 2 protesting the deportation of alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang who were transferred to a prison in El Salvador

After three months, with rocky negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Richard Grenell, Trump released the men back to Venezuela in exchange for 10 political prisoners kept by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Despite being back in their home country, a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union shortly after the deportation is still ongoing. The plaintiffs in JGG v. Trump argue that Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act was illegal to begin with.

Essentially, the act says that the president is at liberty to deport “alien enemies” without due process during times of “declared war” or an “invasion or predatory incursion.”

And while Trump argued that Tren de Aragua gang members were terrorizing the U.S. at the behest of Maduro, sociopolitical experts said that his defense was flimsy at best.

Rebecca Hanson, a sociology professor at the University of Florida who studies Latin American affairs, said in her declaration that TdA couldn’t be under the control of the Venezuela government given how new and disorganized the gang is.

“There is no credible evidence that TdA has a foothold as a criminal organization within the United States,” she wrote, adding that a relationship between the gang and Maduro is “implausible.”

Related | Mass deportations are set to get even more cruel

Now, however, after the Trump administration fumbled its way through another justification for its inhumane treatment of immigrants, officials are using a new excuse.

According to their legal filing, we are in a war-like conflict with Venezuela. Well, at least we are now that we’ve bombed their ships and killed over 80 people who were alleged drug traffickers.

An ACLU official associated with the legal battle told Daily Kos that this argument alone helps their case on behalf of the men.

“In our view the administration’s claims that they are in a non-international conflict with TdA, that allows the boat strikes, supports our view that the Alien Enemies Act is being misused, since it requires an invasion or incision by a foreign government (as opposed to a non international actor like TdA),” they said.

Since his first term, the president has sought to remove Maduro, and the administration openly stated that they do not accept the dictator as the “legitimate government of Venezuela.”

Maduro has a history of human rights abuses against Venezuelan citizens and is accused of rigging the 2018 election in his favor.

Scores of Trump’s political prisoners were sent back to Venezuela as international tensions were rising, and they’re looking for a way back to their lives—and in many cases, their families—in the U.S.

It remains to be seen if courts will justify Trump’s reasoning for imprisoning and allowing the torture of these men.