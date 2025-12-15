Former Vice President Kamala Harris has started signaling to potential 2028 rivals that she’s not done with national politics—and that another White House run remains very much on the table.

The posture isn’t surprising, considering that Harris still polls at or near the top of early Democratic primary surveys, even as some party leaders and donors privately question her general-election prospects after 2024. But name recognition matters, and Harris has it in abundance.

More importantly, as veteran pollster Adam Carlson has noted, Harris maintains strong support among Black voters—the most consequential voting bloc in modern Democratic primaries. The last time a Democrat won the nomination without at least a plurality support from Black voters was in 1988.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak on the final day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

According to Axios, several moves this week landed as early markers of a potential 2028 campaign. Chief among them was Harris’ book tour, initially framed around 2024, during which Harris made pointed claims about fellow Democrats—remarks that likely didn’t endear her to everyone in the party.

But the attention has only fueled momentum. Harris has expanded the tour for her book, “107 Days,” her account of last year’s abbreviated presidential run. Early 2026 stops include South Carolina—a crucial primary state—and cities with large Black electorates, including Detroit, Michigan; Jackson, Mississippi; Memphis, Tennessee; and Montgomery, Alabama.

Operatives also took note of Harris’ appearance at the Democratic National Committee’s winter meeting in Los Angeles, where she mingled with party officials and state chairs. Other potential 2028 contenders were in town, but none of them addressed the full DNC gathering.

During a Wednesday night reception, the subtext wasn’t subtle. DNC Chair Ken Martin introduced Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, as the former second gentleman and joked that he could one day be the first gentleman.

Then there’s Harris’ evolving rhetoric, which has raised eyebrows. Speaking Dec. 12 to Democratic officials, she reportedly aimed at both parties and the political system itself.

“Both parties have failed to hold the public’s trust. Government is viewed as fundamentally unable to meet the needs of its people,” Harris said. “People are done with the status quo, and they’re ready to break things to force change.”

The message aligns with polling that has shown for months a deep frustration with Democratic leadership and a desire for figures willing to confront President Donald Trump and his agenda more aggressively.

“As we plan for what comes after this administration, we cannot afford to be nostalgic for what was in fact a flawed status quo and a system that failed so many. We cannot advocate for, nor settle for, a simple return to what existed in the past,” Harris added, calling Trump a “symptom” of a broader breakdown.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is also believed to be eyeing a presidential run in 2028.

Harris has also kept a visible public schedule, including an appearance Thursday night at the United Farm Workers’ annual gala and an upcoming visit to ABC News’ “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” next week.

Spokesperson Kirsten Allen declined to comment directly on Harris’ 2028 plans but said that she will “approach 2026 with the same commitment that anchored 2025—listening to the American people, reflecting where leadership has fallen short, and helping shape the path forward beyond this political moment.”

But Harris, of course, isn’t alone in testing the waters.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been meeting with DNC officials, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recently headlined a Los Angeles fundraiser that pulled in more than $1 million. Axios also reports quiet efforts among Democrats to blunt Newsom’s growing profile after California’s redistricting battle.

Early polling is mixed. Morning Consult has consistently found Harris leading the field and narrowly outperforming Newsom against Vice President JD Vance. But recent surveys out of New Hampshire show her trailing Newsom and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

None of it is determinative—primary polls are conversation starters, not forecasts.

Understandably, some Democrats want to turn the page after 2024. But whether Harris is finished—or merely regrouping—remains an open question. For now, she’s acting like someone who intends to keep her options very much alive.