On Monday, President Donald Trump fired off a hateful Truth Social post about Rob Reiner, the legendary Hollywood director who, along with his wife Michele, were stabbed to death in their home.

Trump said that Reiner—who has spent millions championing Democratic candidates and progressive causes such as LGBTQ+ equality—was killed because he hated Trump.

“Clinging to the wreckage” by Jack Ohman

"A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS," Trump wrote. "He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

It's hard to know where to begin to unpack how absolutely deranged and sick Trump's post really is.

First, we have no idea why Reiner and his wife were murdered. TMZ reported that one of Reiner's sons has been arrested, suspected of slitting both Reiner and his wife's throats after an argument with an unnamed family member—though there was no information on what the argument was about or who the family member was. The suspect, Nick Reiner, has long struggled with drug addiction.

No matter what the argument was about, to suggest that Reiner and his wife deserved to be killed because they disliked someone is beyond sick for anyone to say, let alone the president of the United States.

Yet that’s par for the course for Trump, who danced on the grave of the late Sen. John McCain, called military members who died “suckers and losers,” and seems to delight in the pain he inflicts on others daily.

But what’s more, Trump’s disgusting comment about Reiner is especially galling because Trump himself had vowed to use his power of the presidency to punish anyone who he accused of using rhetoric that led to the death of Charlie Kirk, the right-wing activist who was also brutally murdered.

Related | Trump uses Kirk's death to silence critics—and voters aren't pleased

"For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today and it must stop right now,” Trump said on the day of Kirk’s death, adding that he was going to go after anyone who "contributed to this atrocity and to other political organizations that fund it and support it.”

For example, Trump tried to force ABC to get late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel off the air, after Kimmel spoke about how Trump and his MAGA allies were trying to gain political points from Kirk’s killing.

At the end of the day, Trump is such an egomaniac that he couldn't help but bask in schadenfreude when someone he disliked was brutally murdered.

And his comment was so appalling that even some Republicans grew a spine to criticize it.

“Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who has become a thorn in Trump’s side, wrote in a post on X. “I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has become increasingly critical of her once Dear Leader, also called out Trump’s post.

“Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak. This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies,” Greene wrote in a post on X. “Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy especially when it ends in murder.”