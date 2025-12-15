Gregory Bovino, who led the Trump administration’s invasion of Chicago, is now bringing his brand of Nazi cosplay to New Orleans. When Newsmax host Rita Cosby asked Bovino about the Trump administration’s goal of arresting 5,000 people, it became pretty clear that the specifics hardly matter.

Bovino: Well, that figure is something that we talked about, and it's definitely something that's attainable. And also, we take a look at the threat. What is the threat in and around the New Orleans area as well as Southern Louisiana and those neighboring states? There's a lot of bad people and bad things down here that we plan to take out of commission.