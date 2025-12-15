A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump’s 'affordability' problem is anything but a hoax

Trump can claim prices are down all he wants, but voters know the truth.

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s son harassed by ICE as Trump ramps up attacks

“He’d rather scapegoat us than answer for why people can’t afford their lives.”

Kash Patel derails yet another shooting investigation

At this point, we must be on an episode of “Punk’d.”

Cartoon: Seed money

After Argentina, America comes first.

Trump is cool with disrespecting the dead if they're Democrats

Criticize Charlie Kirk’s legacy of bigotry? You’re deported. Make disgusting comments about a slain Hollywood icon? You’re the president, apparently.

Kamala Harris isn’t done yet

The former vice president seems to be hinting at another potential run in 2028.

