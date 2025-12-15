Students for Life, a hardline anti-abortion group, is trying to ride the MAHA wave by pretending to be very, very concerned about the safety of your drinking water—and it’s as cynical and anti-science as you’d expect.

The organization is whipping its followers into a public comment frenzy, getting them to write to the Environmental Protection Agency to ask that mifepristone, the drug used in medication abortions, be added to the list of water contaminants that utilities are required to track.

Mifepristone tablets are seen in a Planned Parenthood clinic on July 18, 2024.

The EPA routinely revises and updates the list of contaminants, which includes everything from pesticides and forever chemicals to animal and human pharmaceutical drugs.

Of course, Students for Life hasn’t actually identified what the issues might be if you drink tap water with mifepristone in it.

“People need to understand that they are likely drinking other people’s abortions. Do you really need a test to determine that it’s a bad idea to flush placenta, tissue, blood and human remains into our waterways?” said Kristi Hamrick, Students for Life’s head of policy.

That’s just fearmongering about human blood and tissue entering the wastewater stream—boy, do I have bad news for you about menstruation.

As the Guttmacher Institute, which does actual science, explains, “Medical waste tissue from an abortion is typically indistinguishable from that of a miscarriage or even a heavy period.”

Still, Hamrick says she convinced the EPA to take a meeting on this nonsense and that the EPA helpfully explained that, while it would be too late to get mifepristone added to the official list of contaminants, it could use the public comment period to ask that the active metabolites of mifepristone be tracked.

There is actually no current test to find traces of mifepristone in wastewater, but GOP officials have been demanding that the EPA figure out a way to track it for months. And, of course, the EPA obliged because it’s run by Lee Zeldin, himself an anti-abortion zealot.

None of this is about clean water or protecting anyone; it’s about banning the abortion pill or—in the alternative—creating a surveillance state to track who’s using it.

This isn’t even a new strategy for Students for Life, which also tried it back in 2023, positioning itself as an environmentally conscious group just looking out for all of us.

A cartoon by Clay Bennett.

“Medical waste of human tissue and human remains are being flushed down into our toilets and our bathtub drains, into our wastewater systems rather than being disposed of through a medical waste review process,” Students for Life ambassador Isabel Brown said in an Instagram video at the time.

Let’s take a moment to yet again remind Students for Life about menstruation and how absolutely unhinged it is to scream about blood and tissue being flushed down toilets when that is literally a thing happening everywhere, all the time.

I know science is hard for these people, but come on.

When it comes to actually harmful chemicals, of course, the Trump administration is gleefully overseeing the degradation of drinking water safety and water protections nationwide.

The infinite malleability of MAHA is perfect for this sort of thing. Since there is no actual science behind any of it, there’s no need for any coherent worldview or approach. That’s why things like pesticides are totally fine and healthy and forever chemicals in drinking water are no biggie, but vaccines and Tylenol are the devil.

So of course we’re now facing abortion surveillance—coming soon to a water supply near you.