President Donald Trump definitely wants to leave his mark on our nation’s capital. Too bad that mark is nothing but a gross, gilded stain. Trump’s aesthetics are as awful as his politics—a hollow and ugly horror.

The East Wing is being demolished to make room for President Donald Trump’s new gaudy ballroom.

While the White House has borne the brunt of his gold-plated attack, Trump has big plans for the rest of Washington. There’s a whole city out there for him to wreck, and there are some golf courses he would really like to get his mitts on. The man’s got big developer dreams, and they don’t certainly just stop at the White House.

While we no longer have an East Wing of the White House so Trump can build his ballroom, no one officially knows exactly what that monstrosity will look like because he hasn’t submitted any official plans and just broke up with his architect. Still, all signs point to it being Mar-a-Lago-style garbage.

There’s also the gilded Oval Office decor, which is oozing tacky gold-plated plaster everywhere. And, of course, there’s the Lincoln bathroom, which he turned into a marble and gold nightmare.

But Trump’s gilded dreams can’t be contained to just one building, so why not try to ruin Washington’s public golf courses too?

Back in 2020, the National Links Trust was awarded a 50-year lease to manage Washington’s three public courses. But on Oct. 29, the Trump administration issued a notice that NLT is in default. No, it doesn’t say why it’s in default or how to fix it—a classic Trump move.

President Donald Trump sits in the gold-plated Oval Office.

NLT gets 45 days to fix that default—the one that hasn’t been explained—which is soon coming to an end. If NLT doesn’t somehow fix the imaginary default, it will lose operational control of the three courses this week, and voila, they’re all Trump’s.

The timing of the notice helps explain the weird Oct. 31 Washington Post report that a bunch of dirt from the East Wing demolition was dumped on the East Potomac Golf Course. Think of it as Trump marking his territory. Oh, and no one knows if it’s chock-full of asbestos or not.

Let’s face it: the golf courses will likely join the Kennedy Center as another piece of Washington that’s been wrecked by Trump.

And we’re also going to get a tacky Arc de Triomphe knockoff, which Trump says is the main priority for his domestic policy chief. Sure, Trump is telling people that their kids can’t have dolls or pencils because of skyrocketing inflation thanks to Trump’s tariffs, but that arch must get built.

Really can’t wait to find out which private defense contractors, big tech, and media corporations will rush to “donate” to Trump’s latest hideous remodel. You know, for freedom.