Right-wing media personality Tomi Lahren appeared on Fox News Monday to discuss Erika Kirk’s private meeting with podcaster Candace Owens, who has been promoting outrageous conspiracy theories about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Personally, if I were her, I wouldn't do the meeting. I wouldn't give this other person any content because that's what this person is going to use it for—content. Because when you have nothing else to talk about, when you're not talking about conservative policy, when you're not talking about the conservative agenda or talking about young college conservatives on campus—which is what [Turning Point USA] does, right?—you need content, and you need to use other people for your content because you're a vulture. So I wouldn't give that person any content. I would ignore them, and I would not feed the beast.

Now, I understand wanting to do it and wanting to put it to rest, but I think it's never going to be for some people because they will just continue, continue, continue to feed off that carcass, and I would hope that at some point it ends and some people would find some decency, but I think they're making way too much money, and that's the unfortunate part about social media.

There used to be a time in media where, if you said horrible, disgusting things, you didn't have much of a platform anymore because nobody would touch you, but then social media happened and YouTube happened, and suddenly you can say awful, horrible things and you can still have an audience—and you can make a lot of money.

So, again, I find it really disgusting we've gotten to that place, and I think we also need to talk about the rising antisemitism on the right and how it needs to be squashed because I find it repulsive and disgusting.