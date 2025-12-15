A Native American tribe in Kansas is having major regret after quietly inking a deal with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—the pariah of a government agency also known as ICE.

The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, through a newly established tribal entity called KPB Services LLC, signed a nearly $30 million deal with the agency in October to provide concept designs for immigrant processing and detention facilities across the U.S.

Now, tribe leaders are trying to get out of it.

When tribal members caught wind of the agreement, backlash naturally followed.

“We are known across the nation now as traitors and treasonous to another race of people,” Ray Rice, a 74-year-old tribe member, told The Associated Press. “We are brown and they’re brown,” he said of the immigrants that are being detained across the country as part of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

Related | Charlotte raids expose hollow core of Trump’s immigration crackdown

Rice told the AP that he and other tribal members were blindsided by the deal.

The man behind KPB Services LLC, the Associated Press reported, is a former Navy officer who works with tribes and affiliated companies to secure federal contracts. But this one, given the historical treatment of Native Americans by settlers, crossed a line.

In the 1830s, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation tribe’s forebears were forcibly uprooted by the government from their homes across the Great Lakes region.

The 4,500-member tribe now had a reservation near Mayetta, Kansas, and its economic development leaders were fired in the aftermath of the ill-advised government contract.

“We know our Indian reservations were the government's first attempts at detention centers," Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Chairman Joseph "Zeke" Rupnick said in a video posted to YouTube Friday.

“We were placed here because we were treated as prisoners of war. So we must ask ourselves why we would ever participate in something that mirrors the harm and trauma once done to our people?” he asked.

Tribal members have plenty of reason to be upset over the move. And on top of the Trump administration blocking billions of dollars in funding meant to aid their communities, Native Americans have also found themselves in the crosshairs of ICE’s attacks.

Multiple analyses have found that ICE’s main detainment targets, numbering 9 out of 10 arrests in the first half of 2025, were Latino.

Related | Democrats want ICE to chill the f-ck out

And because the Supreme Court gave the green light for ICE officers to racially profile people on the street, really anyone with brown skin is at risk, including Native Americans—and many indigenous people have already mistakenly been questioned and even arrested in sweeping ICE raids.

It’s unclear if the tribe will be able to get out of the deal, Rupnick said, but leaders are currently exploring their legal options.