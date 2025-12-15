Public satisfaction with the cost of health care plans has hit a record low in a new Gallup poll released Monday—just as GOP legislation begins to go into effect, increasing costs for millions.

The poll found that just 16% of respondents are satisfied with the costs of health care—the lowest recorded number in the 24 years that the pollsters have asked the question. In fact, 29% of respondents said that cost is the “most urgent national health problem,” followed by access to care at 17% and obesity at 8%.

Following the passage of President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” Affordable Care Act subsidies are set to expire at the start of 2026, effectively raising the cost of health care for millions. And KFF estimates that, for people with marketplace plans, premiums will double if the credits expire.

No Democrats voted for the bill in the House or Senate.

Republicans have also opposed legislative attempts to fix the premium problem before the new year.

On Dec. 11, Senate Republicans opposed a Democratic bill that would have added a three-year premium extension, meant as a stopgap until further congressional action. The proposal was filibustered by the party majority with a vote of 51-48 preventing further debate.

The defeat of the bill falls in line with decades of GOP opposition to health care reform. The party has spent more than a decade trying to repeal the ACA and has failed to offer a serious alternative.

At the same time, Trump has argued that the issue of affordability—which includes concerns about health care costs—is a hoax invented by Democrats. This is not true, and—as polls are showing us—Americans know it.