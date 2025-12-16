House Republicans unveiled their latest nonanswers about how they’ll fix rising health care costs caused by their refusal to renew enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits.

First, Republican Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia was like a snake eating its own tail when he was asked during an appearance on Fox Business about polls that show health care costs are a top issue for Americans, who also express little faith in the GOP to fix the problem.

“How do you explain what your plan is, that's better than what's in place today?” Fox panelist Lee Carter asked.

“You explain it by explaining that it's not working. When the government has to subsidize a program, that means it's not working right now,” the congressman said.

Next, House Speaker Mike Johnson fared little better on Tuesday, when he was asked during a press conference what his party had been doing during their government shutdown and recess if not preparing to unveil a health care plan.

“Remember, the Republican Party, since the Unaffordable Care Act became law 15 years ago, we have been working steadily, producing ideas, trying to address this,” Johnson said.