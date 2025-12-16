Vice president JD Vance brought his unpopular brand of sycophancy to a Uline Shipping Supplies warehouse in Pennsylvania Tuesday. During a Q&A, Vance was asked about President Donald Trump's insistence that the dwindling economic numbers are proof that the economy is “A++++.”

Vance: A+++. Look, here's the simple fact of the matter. Again, you have to understand all of this stuff in context. You have to ask yourself, what has the Trump economy been able to build over the past 10 or 11 months, given what we inherited from the Biden administration? Ladies and gentlemen, we had the worst inflation crisis in 50 years in the United States of America under Joe Biden.