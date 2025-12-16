During a gaggle with reporters on Tuesday, Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma tried to defend the Trump administration barring all of Congress from reviewing unedited footage related to the administration’s possible war crimes off the coast of South America. Mullin, arguably our dumbest senator, claimed giving Congress access to it could result in leaks.

Mullin: Because there's a lot of members that's going to walk out of there that’s going to leak classified information and there's got to be certain ones that you hold accountable, so not everybody can go through the same background checks that need to be to be able to get clear on this. Do you think [Minnesota Rep. Ilhan] Omar needs to have all this information? I will say no.

CNN’s Manu Raju: Is that what they said?

Mullin: No, they did not say that. That's my opinion.

[...]

Raju: You don't think that they're trying to over-classify it to deny the public this information?

Mullin: No. Because I said, as soon as I walked to the mic, because of the sensitivity of some of the equipment that were being used and the techniques, it's at a highly classified level. I said that as soon as I came here. It has nothing to do with over-classifying it. This administration’s been highly transparent, a lot more transparent than the Obama administration and the Biden administration on all this stuff.