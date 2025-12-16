Does the Trump administration still think Joe Biden is president?

During a Tuesday interview on Fox News, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed Biden for the deaths of three Americans killed by the Islamic State group in Syria over the weekend. Mind you, Donald Trump has been president for about 11 months.

Leavitt: We know in President Trump's first term, he completely destroyed and demolished the ISIS caliphate. He took out some of their key top members and leaders, and because of President Trump's policies in Syria and beyond, the Middle East is growing to be a safer place every day. If you look at how President Trump embraced the Syrian president, removed sanctions from that country, and what happened—this absolute tragedy that took place, of our soldiers who were killed—that was largely because of the dereliction of duty from the last administration, and it reinforces President Trump's policy in this country now.

The Trump administration’s mantra: Acknowledge a problem exists, insist it is not Trump’s fault, then blame it on Biden, former President Barack Obama, or both.