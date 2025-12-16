A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Trump looks weak—and Republicans are rushing to the exits
It’s all starting to unravel.
'A hiring recession': Trump's tariffs devastate job market
He can’t factually blame rising unemployment on Biden, so whose fault is it?
WTF is up with Trump expanding the definition of WMDs?
Ah yes, a weapon of mass destruction that hospitals routinely wield during childbirth.
Republicans have nothing but excuses for health care failures
We are way past “concepts of a plan.”
Cartoon: Serious mental health crisis
This is a crisis on a crisis.
Musk opens his wallet for the GOP—again
So much for distancing the billionaires from the government.
Vance joins Trump in his economic delusions
Talk about a puppet.
Trump’s top aide exposes White House chaos—and regrets it
Guess someone forgot to say “off the record.”
