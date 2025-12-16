A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump looks weak—and Republicans are rushing to the exits

It’s all starting to unravel.

'A hiring recession': Trump's tariffs devastate job market

He can’t factually blame rising unemployment on Biden, so whose fault is it?

WTF is up with Trump expanding the definition of WMDs?

Ah yes, a weapon of mass destruction that hospitals routinely wield during childbirth.

Republicans have nothing but excuses for health care failures

We are way past “concepts of a plan.”

Cartoon: Serious mental health crisis

This is a crisis on a crisis.

Musk opens his wallet for the GOP—again

So much for distancing the billionaires from the government.

Vance joins Trump in his economic delusions

Talk about a puppet.

Trump’s top aide exposes White House chaos—and regrets it

Guess someone forgot to say “off the record.”

Click here to see more cartoons.