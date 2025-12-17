The deluge of congressional retirements that Republicans feared was incoming appears to be starting, with Washington State GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse announcing on Wednesday that he will not seek reelection.

“This decision comes with no reservations or remorse, only gratitude for the tremendous opportunity to have represented my home state in Congress,” Newhouse said in a statement.

Newhouse is the first Republican to announce his retirement following the spate of special elections earlier this month that sent a chill through the spines of the GOP. Republicans fear that the growing backlash to President Donald Trump will sweep them out of power in the 2026 midterms, and lead other GOP lawmakers like Newhouse to decide to hang it up rather than fight to live another day.

Following the GOP's underperformance in a U.S. House special election in Tennessee, Puck News reported that as many as 20 Republicans would announce plans to retire rather than seek reelection in 2026. Those 20 retirements would be on top of the 24 House Republicans who had already announced plans to either retire or seek other offices—a large number that suggests GOP lawmakers expected to be in the minority upon their return in 2027 and would rather try their hand at something else.

Newhouse, for his part, is one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January 2021, after Trump incited the violent and deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to try to steal the 2020 election he had handily lost.

Rep. David Valadao

With Newhouse's retirement, just one Republican who voted to impeach Trump over the insurrection remains: Rep. David Valadao of California. However, Valadao is one of the most vulnerable GOP lawmakers up for reelection in 2026, and could see his district slip away if the blue wave that appears to be building crests.

Newhouse's district is heavily Republican. Trump carried it by 20 points in 2024, and 17 points four years earlier against Joe Biden, making it unlikely a Democrat could win here even in a wave. However, Newhouse could be replaced with a more far-right lawmaker, giving Trump a more reliable vote for his evil agenda.

Indeed, Trump and his allies tried to oust Newhouse in 2024 in an effort to replace him with a MAGA representative who would blindly follow Trump’s orders. But Newhouse narrowly hung on in a 2024 election against a MAGA-backed challenger.

With Newhouse’s retirement, Trump allies are crowing about being able to install one of their own.