Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts delivered a series of blistering speeches on the House floor Wednesday as Congress debated what he called a “stupid pathetic last minute bill designed to let Republicans cover their ass before they flee town for the holidays.”

The GOP proposal was a temporary fix aimed at dulling the looming spike in health insurance costs caused by their “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which fails to fund Affordable Care Act subsidies.

In February of 2016, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump said, “We're going to replace Obamacare with something so much better.” Nothing followed.

On Feb. 27 of 2017, the president said, “We have a really terrific, I believe, health care plan coming out.” Never did.

May 10, 2018, Donald Trump said, “But wait till you see the plans that we have coming out literally over the next four weeks. We have a great health care plan coming out.” Nothing happened.

At a press gaggle near Air Force One in May of 2019, he said, “We're coming up with a great health care plan. We're going to have a fantastic health care plan. It's coming out in the next four weeks.” Nothing ever materialized.

June 16, 2019, the president said “We're going to produce a phenomenal health care plan, and we already have the concept of a plan, and it will be so much better health care. Yeah, well, we'll be announcing it in about two months, maybe less.” Nothing happened.

Fox News interview, the president said “We're signing a health care plan within 2 weeks, a full and complete health care plan.” Nothing happened.

July 2020, the president said, “Well, we're going to be doing a health care plan. We're going to be doing a very inclusive health care plan. I'll be signing it sometime very soon. It might be Sunday, but very, very soon.” Nothing happened.

Aug. 3, 2020, the president said ‘We're going to be introducing a tremendous health care plan sometime prior, hopefully prior to the end of the month. It's just about completed” Nothing.

Sept. 15, 2020, the president says, “You're going to have new health care. We have a whole bunch of alternatives to Obamacare that are 50% less expensive and are actually better.” Nothing—never happened.

Sept. 10, 2024, ABC News presidential debate, he says, “I have concepts of a plan. You'll be hearing about it in the not-too-distant future.” Nothing happened.

Dec. 8, 2024, he said, “We have concepts of a plan that will be much better. You'll see it very soon.” Produced nothing.

In May of 2025 at a White House event, he said, “So we're going to be maybe coming up with something. I think this gives the Republicans a chance to actually do a health care that's much better than Obamacare.” Nothing.

People are sick and tired of the empty rhetoric. They're sick and tired of you saying you have a plan, and you never produce one. All you want to do is undermine health care for hardworking average Americans.