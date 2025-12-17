FBI deputy director Dan Bongino is reportedly quitting the agency in the new year, capping a disastrous and whine-filled tenure. MS Now reported on Wednesday that Bongino has been discussing his plan to leave the FBI with multiple people. Sources told the outlet that Bongino has already cleared out his personal effects from his office.

If the development bears out, it would be quite an embarrassing end to Bongino’s time as a Trump administration official.

Bongino recently admitted in an interview with Fox News that as a right-wing podcaster he pushed unsubstantiated conspiracy theories so that he could personally profit, so that may be a position he returns to post-FBI.

Asked by Sean Hannity about a conspiracy he promoted on his podcast, Bongino said, “I was paid in the past, Sean, for my opinions,” adding, “but that's not what I'm paid for now. I'm paid to be your deputy director, and we base investigations on facts.”

Trump hired Bongino based on his punditry and his promotion of pro-Trump conspiracy theories, including debunked lies about the 2020 election being stolen by Democrats in a “coup.” Bongino even wrote a book tailor-made to flatter Trump titled “Follow the Money: The Shocking Deep State Connections of the Anti-Trump Cabal.”

But after just a few months as second in command at the FBI, Bongino began openly whining about the pressures of his position.

“People ask me all the time, ‘Do you like it?’ I say, ‘No, I don’t.’ But the president didn’t ask me to do this to like it. Nobody likes going into an organization like that and having to change things and make big, bold changes,” Bongino lamented just 74 days into his new job in a May interview.

When he wasn’t complaining about work, Bongino used his position to reopen investigations closed under the Biden administration, attempting to breathe new life into long-resolved conservative conspiracies.

By August, Bongino was reportedly upset that the Department of Justice under Attorney General Pam Bondi was deeply involved in withholding information on the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As a pundit, Bongino had flogged the issue to attack Democrats like other key conservative figures had (most prominently President Donald Trump)—but in power the right has tried to run away from the story.

In perhaps the most humiliating move, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey was then announced as co-deputy director alongside Bongino, undermining his authority.

Bongino has a well-documented history of angry outbursts, which have been directed at reporters and other figures who have told the truth about Bongino and his rhetoric. It seems unlikely that Bongino would or could keep this aspect of himself under wraps at the FBI and may have resulted in personality clashes with others.

Trump hired Bongino not for his experience with fighting crime or investigating offenses, but because he lied for Trump and said nice things about him. The result was a year filled with embarrassment and mistakes and a departure under those circumstances makes perfect sense.