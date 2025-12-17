Right-wing podcaster Tucker Carlson appeared on Judge Andrew Napolitano's "Judging Freedom" podcast Wednesday, where he claimed that a member of Congress told him that President Donald Trump plans to announce war on Venezuela during his national address Wednesday night.

After months of ethically unscrupulous, morally abhorrent, and legally dubious bombings of Venezuelan boats, Trump has escalated pressure on the country through a series of economic embargoes that many view as acts of war.

Carlson: So my sense is, I don't know the answer. I've certainly been on the phone a lot about it. I have no power. I'm a podcaster, but I'm very interested. And so here's what I know so far, which is that members of Congress were briefed yesterday that a war is coming, and it'll be announced in the address to the nation tonight at 9 o'clock by the president. Who knows, by the way, if that will actually happen? I don't know, and I never want to overstate what I know, which is pretty limited in general, but a member of Congress told me that this morning.